You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Shoot them dead': Duterte says he won't tolerate lockdown violators

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 12:14 PM

AB_duterte_020420.jpg
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned violators of coronavirus lockdown measures they could be shot for causing trouble and said abuse of medical workers was a serious crime that would not be tolerated.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned violators of coronavirus lockdown measures they could be shot for causing trouble and said abuse of medical workers was a serious crime that would not be tolerated.

In a televised address, Mr Duterte said it was vital everyone cooperates and follows home quarantine measures, as authorities try to slow the contagion and spare the country's fragile health system from being overwhelmed.

The Philippines has recorded 96 coronavirus deaths and 2,311 confirmed cases, all but three in the past three weeks, with infections now being reported in the hundreds every day.

"It is getting worse. So once again I'm telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen," Mr Duterte said late on Wednesday.

"My orders to the police and military... if there is trouble and there's an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead."

SEE ALSO

Moody's downgrades outlook for Australian banks due to coronavirus

"Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you."

His comments came after media reports of a disturbance and several arrests on Wednesday of residents in a poor area of Manila who were protesting about sufficient government food aid.

They also follow outrage among the medical community about social stigma and instances of hospital workers suffering physical abuse and discrimination, which Mr Duterte said must be stopped.

Activists deride Mr Duterte over his fierce rhetoric and accuse him of inviting violence and vigilantism, as shown in his war on drugs, during which police and mystery gunmen have killed thousands of people accused of using or selling drugs.

Police say their actions in the anti-drug campaign have been lawful.

Mr Duterte's office typically calls his remarks hyperbole to underline his point.

The national police chief on Thursday said police understood that Mr Duterte was demonstrating his seriousness about public order, and no one would be shot.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australia offers free childcare in further support to workers

Enterprise Singapore launches e-commerce help package for retail SMEs

South Korea to allow absentee voting for coronavirus patients in parliamentary elections

Casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus

Coronavirus can spread 1 to 3 days before symptoms appear: study

Trump says Florida will evacuate stranded cruise ships

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 12:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Moody's downgrades outlook for Australian banks due to coronavirus

[BENGALURU] Ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook for Australia's banking system to 'negative' from 'stable...

Apr 2, 2020 11:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

China's fruit farmers hurt by lockdown losses as harvests rot

[SHANGHAI] China's fruit farmers, hurt by lost crops from coronavirus lockdowns and a slow recovery in demand, are...

Apr 2, 2020 11:35 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets extend Wall St losses as traders eye growing crisis

[HONG KONG] Equity markets fell in Asia on Thursday, tracking a sharp drop on Wall Street as the deadly coronavirus...

Apr 2, 2020 11:32 AM
Government & Economy

Australia offers free childcare in further support to workers

[SYDNEY] Australia is offering free childcare to about one million families, as the government steps up efforts to...

Apr 2, 2020 11:25 AM
SME

Enterprise Singapore launches e-commerce help package for retail SMEs

TO help small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the retail sector that have been badly hit by the novel...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.