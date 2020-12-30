You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK: JOBS

Short-term cost spike as foreign workers switch to employers starved of labour

Impact on salaries expected to be limited in long run as labour conditions normalise
Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

To manage manpower needs, foreign workers have been permitted to move more easily from one employer to another.
Singapore

FOREIGN workers in several industries are enjoying greater bargaining power due to a supply crunch caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and employers said they are facing higher labour costs as new schemes allow those on work permits to move more easily from one employer to another...

