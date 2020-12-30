Short-term cost spike as foreign workers switch to employers starved of labour

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FOREIGN workers in several industries are enjoying greater bargaining power due to a supply crunch caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and employers said they are facing higher labour costs as new schemes allow those on work permits to move more easily from one employer to another...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes