You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Shutdown cuts Christmas vacation short for Federal employees

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 11:33 PM

[WASHINGTON] The government shutdown doesn't mean an extended Christmas break for about 400,000 federal employees deemed essential. Rather, it means those workers need to be back on the job Wednesday - with no exceptions.

Employees who aren't furloughed during a shutdown can't take any time off for vacation, illness or religious obligations, according to the government's Office of Personnel Management rules. Effectively, this means that employees who were planning to take time off between the Christmas and New Year's holidays have to cancel their plans.

The shutdown, which is the third this year, means about half of the approximately 800,000 federal workers at the affected government agencies will work without pay. The Senate unanimously passed a bill that would retroactively pay workers once a spending deal is reached. During prior shutdowns, lawmakers generally have voted to retroactively pay all employees - those who worked and those who were furloughed - after the government re-opens.

The shutdown - which could last into the new year - is the result of an impasse between Republicans, Democrats and the White House over how much money to allocate to President Donald Trump's border wall. The government funding for about a quarter of the federal government - including the Treasury, Homeland Security and Interior Departments - lapsed late Dec. 21.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wednesday is the first non-holiday weekday since the shutdown began. As previous presidents have done, Mr Trump signed an executive order designating Monday a federal holiday, so weekday employees weren't required to work. Christmas Day was an annual federal holiday.

Many of the employees affected by the shutdown also don't work a traditional work week, said Ashley De Smeth, a spokeswoman for the American Federation of Government Employees union. Those who perform shift work, such as border patrol agents and airport security workers, have been unable to take time off and have been working without pay since Saturday, she said.

Still, some lawmakers said they thought the impact on federal workers was being overblown.

"The optics are all hyperbole. They're going to be paid," Representative Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who supports giving Mr Trump US$5 billion for the wall, told reporters before the shutdown.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Russia warns US against interfering in Saudi royal succession

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German industry views Brexit, Trump as biggest risks to economy

Japanese brokerage cuts CEO, chairman pay over insider trading scandal

Bank of Japan's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

Japan announces IWC withdrawal, will resume commercial whaling

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
5 Singapore goes underground to boost land use

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening