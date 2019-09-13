You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sia Aik Kor named new chief of Singapore's competition watchdog

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 2:13 PM

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) will have a new chief executive from Oct 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Friday.

Ms Sia Aik Kor, 44, who is currently the deputy chief counsel (transactions and administration) at the civil division of the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), will be taking over from Mr Toh Han Li, 52, a Singapore Legal Service officer, who led CCCS since October 2013.

In her current role, Ms Sia is responsible for vetting transactional documents for the Government. She has worked closely with the Ministry of Finance and GovTech Singapore to upgrade and upskill procurement officers across the public service. She introduced new tools to increase productivity and reduce manual processing time in public sector procurement.

Prior to the AGC, Ms Sia served in various public sector positions, including as a Justices' Law Clerk to the Chief Justice and Judges of the Supreme Court.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She was also the first director (legal and enforcement) of then-Competition Commission of Singapore from 2005 to 2010. During her term, she oversaw the issuance of the first infringement decision against a cartel and implemented guidelines which provided clarity to businesses on how the Competition Act would be implemented.

Ms Sia will be the chief executive designate of CCCS from next Monday.

The MTI said that CCCS made significant strides in enforcing competition law in Singapore during Mr Toh's tenure.

"Businesses that infringed the Competition Act were penalised decisively, with infringement decisions issued against hotels, transport providers, fresh chicken distributors, capacitor manufacturers, and electrical service providers, among others," the ministry said.

In April 2018, Mr Toh oversaw the inclusion of consumer protection responsibilities to CCCS' mandate.

He is also credited with enhancing Singapore's international standing. In 2016, CCCS hosted the International Competition Network Annual Conference for the first time in South-east Asia.

The MTI said that Mr Toh will continue to serve in the Singapore Legal Service after his CCCS term ends on Sept 30.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Shopee, LinkedIn, Avast roll out SkillsFuture classes on digital skills

Japan Aug exports seen in sharpest fall in 3 years, core inflation to dip: poll

Event cancellations mount in protest-wracked Hong Kong

Biden fights off rivals in US Democratic 2020 debate

China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong: sources

Hong Kong's Lam to prioritise housing, livelihoods to appease protesters

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL takeover offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels turns unconditional

Sep 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, Dasin Retail Trust, AEM Holdings, Sakae

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly