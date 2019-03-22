SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) on Thursday identified raising awareness on the circular economy as one of its three areas of focus for this year.
This comes on the heels of its recent position paper on the subject, which it submitted to the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg