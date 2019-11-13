You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Signs mount that Qatar embargo may end as mediation gears up

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 11:58 PM

file6u6lvlb602cz7m5ces0.jpg
Doha skyline,Qatar. Efforts to resolve the standoff between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc are gathering momentum, with an upcoming soccer tournament in Doha helping to pave the way for a possible breakthrough.
REUTERS

[KUWAIT] Efforts to resolve the standoff between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc are gathering momentum, with an upcoming soccer tournament in Doha helping to pave the way for a possible breakthrough, according to a Gulf official with knowledge of the matter.

The mediation is currently focusing on mending ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and will bring the United Arab Emirates on board later, the official said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have agreed to take part in the Gulf soccer cup in Qatar in November, more than two years after severing diplomatic and economic ties with their gas-rich neighbor.

A senior Saudi official said in Washington last week that Qatar has also started taking steps to repair relations with its neighbours.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As Saudi Arabia prepares for the blockbuster share sale of oil giant Saudi Aramco, signs are emerging that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could be trying to resolve conflicts that have cast a shadow over the kingdom's political stability.

SEE ALSO

Seoul-Tokyo row risks sending 'wrong message': USFK chief

To that end, Prince Mohammed is also intensifying efforts to conclude the four-year war in Yemen, where the kingdom and its allies are battling Iranian-backed rebels.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia's main ally, has already pulled out most of its troops from Yemen as it seeks to ease tensions with Iran after a string of attacks on oil targets in the region raised fears of an all-out war.

The developments "signal that the standoff is easing in intensity and that gradually contacts will become more regular and direct," said Kristian Ulrichsen, Middle East fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

"The attacks on maritime traffic and oil facilities since May have refocused attention on real rather than manufactured threats to stability," he said.

The war in Yemen and the crisis with Qatar were widely seen as signs of a more aggressive foreign policy by Prince Mohammed and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The two countries, joined by Bahrain and Egypt, accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and being too close to their regional rival Iran, a charge Doha repeatedly denied. Previous attempts to resolve the crisis have failed despite mediation efforts by Kuwait and the US.

Kuwait is playing a key role in the current push, the Gulf official said. The country, which has taken a more neutral stance in the feud, had urged Saudi Arabia to participate in the games as a goodwill gesture meant to dial down the frictions.

Shortly before the the announcement, Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an influential UAE academic, hinted a breakthrough was imminent.

"I bring good news to you about significant developments to resolve the Gulf dispute sooner than you think," he said on Twitter. "Resolving the Gulf dispute is possible and imminent. In fact, it's happening sooner than you think through sports diplomacy."

The tournament's start was delayed by two days to accommodate the three new teams. It will now be held between Nov 26 and Dec 8.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

House begins Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Brexit Party's Farage will stand down no more candidates

Fed's Powell expects 'sustained expansion' of US economy

China lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects

US consumer prices increase more than expected in October

India's headline inflation breaches central bank's threshold

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

House begins Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

[WASHINGTON] The impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump went public on Wednesday as lawmakers began...

Nov 13, 2019 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit Party's Farage will stand down no more candidates

[LONDON] Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative...

Nov 13, 2019 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust posts Q3 DPU of 1.649 US cents

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) distributable income (DI) for the three months ended Sept 30 was US$14.4 million,...

Nov 13, 2019 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell expects 'sustained expansion' of US economy

[WASHINGTON] The US economy is likely to continue to grow, but faces continued risks from the global slowdown and...

Nov 13, 2019 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Q3 net profit falls 10% amid fewer orders

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's third-quarter net profit slid 10 per cent year-on-year to 702.3 million Chinese yuan (S$...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly