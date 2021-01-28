You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Simplified insolvency programme available for micro, small firms from Jan 29

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 3:37 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MICRO and small companies severely impacted by Covid-19 and in need of help to restructure their debts to rehabilitate their business or wind up may apply for a Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP) starting Jan 29.

The SIP will be available for six months until July 28 and may extend further if the need arises, Singapore's Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said on Thursday.

It comprises two separate programmes. The first is the Simplified Debt Restructuring Programme (SDRP) for the restructuring of debts and potential rehabilitation of viable businesses. The other is the Simplified Winding Up Programme (SWUP) for the orderly winding up of non-viable businesses.

To qualify for the SIP, micro and small firms must must have an annual sales turnover not exceeding S$10 million. The number of creditors cannot exceed 50, and the number of employees must not be more than 30.

Company liabilities - including contingent and prospective liabilities - must not exceed S$2 million. The firm cannot be a foreign company and there must not be any circumstances that make the applicant company unsuitable for the SIP. Circumstances include the company having commenced or being in other insolvency proceedings.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

For the SWUP, realisable unencumbered assets cannot be more than S$50,000.

The application fee for both the SDRP and SWUP is S$450, while the administration fee will be S$18,750 and S$2,700 respectively. Fees for additional services such as legal advice and valuation will need to be borne by the firm.

Besides the SIP, MinLaw said non-corporate businesses may also tap the Sole Proprietors Scheme and Partnerships Scheme administered by Credit Counselling Singapore. They can also consider the support measures introduced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to help small and medium-sized enterprises deal with short-term cash flow difficulties.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 03:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank positive on Singapore, Thai banks; remains 'neutral' on Indonesia banks

MAYBANK has upgraded its sector outlook on Singapore banks to "positive", while maintaining its recommendations on...

Jan 28, 2021 02:28 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 1.5% after US rout

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.5 per cent on Thursday with investors disheartened by...

Jan 28, 2021 01:43 PM
Government & Economy

Tharman appointed co-chair of new panel on financing pandemic readiness

THE G-20 members have appointed Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam as a co-chair of the newly established High...

Jan 28, 2021 01:36 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore ties with Finland, Sweden and Switzerland as 3rd least corrupt nations: TI

SINGAPORE has emerged third in an annual global ranking of countries that are perceived by experts and businesses to...

UPDATED 6 min ago
Jan 28, 2021 01:23 PM
Stocks

Australian stock surges after being mistaken for GameStop

[SYDNEY] A little-known Australian mining company saw its share price soar as much as 50 per cent on Thursday, after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 1.5% after US rout

Tharman appointed co-chair of new panel on financing pandemic readiness

Singapore ties with Finland, Sweden and Switzerland as 3rd least corrupt nations: TI

Australian stock surges after being mistaken for GameStop

Singapore industrial space rents and prices up in Q4 from Q3, but down on-year

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for