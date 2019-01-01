You are here

Singapore 2019 Budget Statement set for Feb 18

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 5:02 PM
THE Singapore Budget Statement 2019 will be delivered on Monday, Feb 18, by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat in Parliament, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Tuesday. The annual event will be broadcast live on television and radio, as well as on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg). The full Budget Statement will also go up on the website after being delivered.

The ongoing feedback exercise for Budget 2019, which began on Dec 3, will end on Jan 11. The MOF noted that Singaporeans have been providing their views online through the Budget 2019 microsite on government feedback portal Reach, via e-mail, as well as in person at events such as Reach's Listening Points.

The Listening Points are public booths set up to gather feedback from the public. Two more will be set up this month: one on Jan 8 at Ngee Ann Polytechnic outside Makan Place, and another on Jan 10 at Singapore Management University's Li Ka Shing Library. Both booths will be open from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

The National Youth Council is also holding a Pre-Budget session on Jan 10, from 7pm to 10pm, to engage young Singaporeans. More information can be found at www.nyc.gov.sg.

"Singaporeans are encouraged to continue sending in their views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2019," said the MOF. Feedback channels include the Budget website, the Reach Budget microsite (www.reach.gov.sg/budget2019), Reach's Facebook page and Twitter account. The public can also e-mail Reach at reach@reach.gov.sg, call the toll-free hotline 1800-353-5555 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.45pm) or SMS Reach at 9-SPEAK-UP (9-77325-87).

