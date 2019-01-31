You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Academy of Law's innovation programme rolls out new initiatives

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 11:35 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SINGAPORE Academy of Law (SAL) is marking the first anniversary of its Future Law Innovation Programme (Flip) with new initiatives.

Flip, launched in January 2018 with the aim of redesigning the delivery of legal services for the future economy, is offering small and medium law firms in Singapore the services of a consultant to review their work flows and advise how they can adopt technology to operate more cost effectively and efficiently. The charges for the services are S$1,500.

This is part of Flip's ramped-up efforts to push for the adoption of technology and innovation, by providing the spurt for the creation of new products and services, reskilling of legal professionals and tracking technology adoption in legal sectors beyond Singapore.

Besides this, there will be Asia's first accelerator to groom promising legal tech startups as well. Participants will be assessed to determine their needs and goals, after which they will be paired with a mentor or go through a curriculum tailored to their unique needs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The entire premise of the accelerator is for startups to gain traction and hit milestones faster than they would be able to do so by themselves," said Paul Neo, SAL’s chief operating officer and executive director of SAL Ventures, which runs Flip.

The accelerator will be supported by thought leaders in the industry, among them Ash Singh, adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at Insead, and Peter Dingle, global head of innovation at HSBC. The duo have developed multiple corporate accelerator programmes over the years.

Flip and Singapore Management University (SMU) have started documenting the state of innovation in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will release an annual digest starting from this year. The report features at least eight countries and territories in the region, examining all forms of legal innovation, from new technologies and regulatory frameworks to emerging methods of legal education and training. 

The digest has three objectives. It hopes to be an innovation roadmap for the legal industry and relevant stakeholders, highlighting current innovation trends as well as predicting future trends. In addition, the report aims to encourage further discussion, information exchange and collaboration between APAC countries on legal innovation. Lastly, it wants to share regional legal innovation efforts with a wider audience, especially in the United States and Europe.

Flip will work with SMU’s professional training arm in a separate initiative to groom a new breed of legal professionals who can go beyond offering legal advice. From February, legal professionals can sign up for a two-part course at SMU Academy, where they will learn design thinking and corporate and entrepreneurial ideation. These skills are not taught in law school, but are critical for the development of the legal sector, SAL said.

Lim Lai Cheng, executive director of SMU Academy, said: "Legal services in Singapore will face increasing competition as discerning law firms begin utilising innovation and technologies to increase value for their clients. Through this, legal technoprenuers will begin their journey to identify opportunities to innovate, adopt and implement practical solutions that will keep them ahead of competition."

SAL's Mr Neo said that the SMU Academy's course is in line with Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon's recommendation of a need to offer programmes that will equip students with the skills to find innovative solutions to the issues that they will be confronted with in contemporary legal practice.

Mr Neo said: "Legal technoprenuers are a rare breed in Singapore and we hope that through such programmes, we can build up a strong talent pool to steer the industry as it shifts."

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72fpkztw512iicyqn8u.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB, Grab kick-start partnership with digital initiatives, customer benefits

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

SL_mas_310119_15.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending flat in December: MAS preliminary data

SL_SGX_181218_3.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Capital World, OUE C-Reit, Ascendas Reit, Frasers Hospitality Trust, IPC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening