You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 1:34 PM

SINGAPORE has filed a declaration under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to ensure that no signatory of the international treaty can unilaterally start third-party arbitration or adjudication on maritime boundary disputes involving the Republic.

Singapore said it believes such disputes are best settled through negotiations, failing which, it is prepared to take them to an international third party for settlement on terms that all sides agree to.

The Republic filed the declaration under Article 298(1)(a) of UNCLOS on Wednesday (Dec 12), in order for such recourse to international dispute settlement to be based on the mutual agreement of the parties, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said on Thursday.

The declaration, lodged with the United Nations in New York, comes amid an ongoing maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia over Singapore territorial waters off Tuas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore has informed Malaysia that it has filed the declaration.

This declaration means that other countries that have signed UNCLOS cannot unilaterally commence third-party arbitration or adjudication against Singapore in respect of maritime boundary disputes. Singapore, likewise, cannot unilaterally commence third-party arbitration or adjudication against other countries for such disputes.

"Singapore believes that maritime boundary delimitation disputes are best resolved through negotiations, in order to reach an amicable settlement acceptable to all of the parties," the spokesman said in response to media queries.

"However, if this cannot be achieved, Singapore is prepared to settle such a dispute by recourse to an appropriate international third-party dispute settlement procedure, on terms mutually agreed to by the parties," he added.

The MFA spokesman also said: "Should a dispute arise that cannot be resolved through negotiations, Singapore will work with the other States Parties to agree on the choice of forum and the specific issues to be decided, in order that the matter can be submitted to arbitration or adjudication. This is preferable to one party taking another unilaterally to arbitration or adjudication, without prior mutual agreement on these key issues."

The spokesman noted that many countries that have signed UNCLOS, such as France, Canada, Italy, Spain, Australia and Thailand, have made similar declarations.

On Oct 25, Kuala Lumpur unilaterally gazetted extended port limits for Johor Baru Port, which encroached into the Republic's territorial waters. While a section of those waters has yet to be delimited, Singapore agencies have been patrolling them for decades.

Singapore has responded by extending its own port limits, and insisting that Malaysia withdraw its government vessels and return to the pre-Oct 25 status quo, without prejudice to its claims.

Kuala Lumpur has said it cannot do so, but is committed to de-escalate the situation.

Singapore has said it welcomed Malaysia's moves to defuse tensions, and both sides are expected to meet in the second week of January to discuss the matter.

"As noted in Singapore's press statement of 10 December 2018, representatives of Singapore and Malaysia will be meeting in the second week of January 2019 to discuss and exchange views on the Johor Bahru port limits issue," the MFA spokesman said.

"Singapore hopes that by engaging each other, the two governments will reach a swift and amicable resolution, in accordance with international law."

The spokesman added: "Singapore will continue to uphold international law and remains committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Trump gets win as Xi makes good on pledge to buy US soybeans

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Japan plans tighter regulation of tech giants

Former Canadian diplomat held in China a 'pawn': experts

Second person questioned in China after envoy arrest, says Canada

China meeting to set 2019 economic polices will start on Dec 19: sources

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former OCBC dealer on trial for unauthorised trades which caused losses to bank

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

2018-12-06T112245Z_1341693423_RC12DC90E890_RTRMADP_3_FINTEC-KKR-CROSSRIVER.JPG
Dec 13, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment 

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening