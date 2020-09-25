Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
MORE business executives and professionals will now be able to travel between Singapore and Japan, using a new "Residence Track" unveiled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday.
Prior to this, only short-term and essential business was permitted between the two countries under...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes