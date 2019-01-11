Singapore, Andhra Pradesh break ground on startup project at state's capital city

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
New Delhi
SINGAPORE and the India state of Andhra Pradesh have taken the first steps towards developing the commercial core of the southern state's upcoming capital city of Amaravati.
The ignition switch was flicked on Thursday, when Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Trade
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg