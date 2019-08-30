You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending drops in July as home loans shrink further: MAS preliminary data

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 10:26 AM
UPDATED Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 12:30 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BANK lending in Singapore dipped in July from a month ago on broad weakness across both business and consumer loans, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – fell 0.9 per cent to S$680.7 billion in July, from S$687.08 billion a month ago. From a year ago, total lending rose 2 per cent.

The slide in bank lending in July from a month ago came mostly from a drag in business loans as it fell by 1.3 per cent to S$418.01 billion, reversing from its growth streak seen in the past six months.

General commerce loans slid the most, falling by 4.6 per cent month on month, followed by loans to financial institutions, which were down by 3 per cent. The manufacturing sector also saw a 2.7 per cent dip in bank lending, as the US-China trade war continued to weigh on demand and cloud the outlook.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, there were still some segments that held up, such as building and construction, which saw loans go up 0.7 per cent, while loans to transport, storage and communication sector grew 1.7 per cent.

Total consumer loans dipped 0.3 per cent to S$262.7 billion in July compared with a month ago, on the back of a continued decline in housing loans.

Housing loans, which account for three-quarters of consumer lending, dropped for a seventh straight month, on a month-to-month basis, declining 0.2 per cent to S$201.77 billion. Year on year, they were down about 0.8 per cent from S$203.88 billion.

This comes as the local property market has seen demand tempered by cooling measures put in place last July.

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

BT_20190830_LSBONDS30_3877899.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors back in Singapore bond market with a vengeance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly