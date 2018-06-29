You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending flat in May: MAS

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 10:32 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BANK lending in Singapore was flat in May from a month ago, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$668 billion in May, 0.1 per cent up from S$667 billion a month ago.

That pace of growth is weaker than the 0.8 per cent increase seen in April compared to March, reflecting a slower growth in business loans. Business lending increased 0.1 per cent in May to S$403 billion, compared to the 1.2 per cent pace in April.

Consumer lending in May increased 0.1 per cent to S$265 billion. In April, the month-on-month increase stood at 0.3 per cent.

From a year ago, bank lending rose 5.5 per cent per cent, weaker than than the year-on-year increase of 5.7 per cent posted in April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Jun 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Del Monte, Rich Capital, Second Chance Properties, Emerging Towns & Cities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening