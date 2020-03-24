You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore bankruptcies started surging even before coronavirus hit

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 3:16 PM

file73kabaqtr1312abctirs.jpg
Singapore is bracing for a further jump in bankruptcies after cases surged to the highest in years even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is bracing for a further jump in bankruptcies after cases surged to the highest in years even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The number of individuals filing for bankruptcy soared 47 per cent from a year earlier to 434 in January, the highest since October 2004, according to the latest data from the Law Ministry's Insolvency Office. Companies in liquidation jumped to 287 last year, the highest since records began in 2005.

Singapore's already-slowing economy is now poised to shrink as the virus slams trade and tourism. That's likely to send more businesses and individuals broke, leading to an increase in bad loans at banks including DBS Group Holdings even as they ease borrowing terms.

"Bank support measures would help bridge short-term liquidity challenges for otherwise healthy borrowers, but their ability to stave off defaults is limited unless the slowdown proves relatively short-lived," said Willie Tanoto, a director at Fitch Ratings' Asia-Pacific Banking team.

Sanford C Bernstein analysts expect soured loans to rise and lending to contract because of the virus-fuelled pain. The non-performing loan ratios for DBS and OCBC could climb to 1.8 per cent this year from 1.5 per cent in 2019, Kevin Kwek and Pranav Gundlapalle said. United Overseas Bank's ratio may jump to 1.9 per cent from 1.5 per cent, they said.

SEE ALSO

At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict

UOB said earlier this month that bad-loan costs are likely to rise more than previously anticipated, due to the outbreak and a dramatic slump in oil prices.

Singapore's economy may shrink 0.3 per cent this year, with the potential for a more severe decline if the shutdown at neighbouring Malaysia takes a heavier toll, economists at Malayan Banking predict. The government is preparing a second package of stimulus measures on top of the S$6.4 billion allocated last month to fight the coronavirus spread and help businesses and consumers.

"Aspects of government stimulus provide targeted assistance to worst-hit sectors, help fill a demand gap, and augment the pool of bankable credit for commercially viable lending," said Fitch's Mr Tanoto.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Hong Kong bans non-residents amid Covid-19 outbreak, says bars can't serve alcohol

China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

Japan central bank loses billions on ETFs, may face annual loss

Economists expect MAS to flatten S$NEER slope in upcoming review

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

Trump considers reopening US economy over health experts’ objections

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 03:39 PM
Garage

At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict

[SINGAPORE] At Lazada, the South-east Asian arm of Alibaba Group, staff are furious over demands they submit health...

Mar 24, 2020 03:23 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong bans non-residents amid Covid-19 outbreak, says bars can't serve alcohol

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will ban non-residents from visiting for 14 days and wants to prevent bars from serving...

Mar 24, 2020 03:05 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump on Fed's QE boost; NZ posts record daily gain

[BENGALURU] Australian shares jumped more than 4 per cent on Tuesday, bouncing back from sharp falls in the previous...

Mar 24, 2020 02:55 PM
Government & Economy

China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

[BEIJING] China announced Tuesday that a lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in central Hubei...

Mar 24, 2020 02:48 PM
Government & Economy

Japan central bank loses billions on ETFs, may face annual loss

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Tuesday acknowledged unrealised losses of 2 to 3 trillion yen (S$26.36 billion to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.