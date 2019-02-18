Singapore Budget 2019: MHA to set up science and technology agency by year-end

THE Ministry of Home Affairs will set up a Home Team Science & Technology agency by the end of this year, to develop science and technology capabilities to support the Home Team’s operational needs, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

“These capabilities will strengthen the Home Team’s ability to carry out its mission of safeguarding Singapore.”

He added that the private security industry has been stepping up efforts on this front. For example, Certis has redesigned its business processes, infusing technologies such as Big Data and artificial intelligence to deal with security threats.

For all of our Singapore Budget 2019 coverage, news, analysis, and infographics visit bt.sg/budget19