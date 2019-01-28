You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2019

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 11:42 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

shenton way zaobao.jpg
More “forceful policy measures” are expected to tackle the rising vulnerability of PMETs in the upcoming Singapore Budget 2019, according to a report by DBS.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

MORE “forceful policy measures” are expected to tackle the rising vulnerability of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in the upcoming Singapore Budget 2019, according to a report by DBS.

This comes as PMETs have become an “exceptionally vulnerable” segment of the labour force amid slowing growth momentum, observed DBS senior economist and author of the report Irvin Seah.

For the past nine years, the percentage share of PMETs among all retrenched workers has been rising, with the share of PMETs among retrenched workers now surpassing that for lower skilled workers.

“This may suggest that this segment of the labour force is increasingly facing more difficulties in maintaining their employability,” said Mr Seah. “This seems to defy conventional wisdom that being better skilled, the PMETs would be relatively more employable.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He expects further enhancement to schemes such as the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) and the Adapt and Grow initiative, which aim to help jobseekers reskill and acquire the necessary knowledge and competencies to take on new jobs.

In the report, he also suggested that the level of wage support could be increased, while more training grants to upgrade skills and additional resources directed at job matching could also be announced.

Beyond that, a temporary deferment or extension of their income tax payment, or a one-off tax rebate for these retrenched professionals could help in alleviating their cost burden, he suggested.

There could be a review on existing guidelines pertaining to skilled foreign workers. According to Mr Seah, an upward adjustment in the minimum salary requirement for employment pass holders or tighter requirements beyond the Job Bank could be considered. However, such a policy adjustment could also be announced after the Budget, he added.

Aside from a focus on PMETs, he said that the upcoming Budget is likely to zoom in on mitigating the challenges of an ageing population and helping to manage healthcare costs.

“Upward pressure on health spending, as well as other forms of social spending, will only continue to escalate unless measures are put in place to manage that,” he noted.

Besides subsidies and insurance coverage, there could even be a need to introduce health-related taxes such as a sugar tax to encourage public health consciousness, said Mr Seah. Singapore has one of the highest incidences of diabetes among developed countries, coming in second behind the US.

Finally, Mr Seah said that policymakers will continue to focus on “preparing Singaporeans for the future” in the upcoming Budget.

With disruptive technologies that could potentially render jobs redundant, there is a need to invest in education and skills upgrading, he said.

He believes that efforts directed at strengthening the social safety net and public support measures will also be featured in Budget 2019, given an “increasingly difficult economic climate”.

Mr Seah concludes that the upcoming Budget is likely to address longer term structural issues, instead of dwelling on the rising economic risk in the global environment.

“Nonetheless, with the surpluses accrued in the past budgets, the government is in a good position to roll out strong counter-cyclical fiscal stimulus should economic conditions warrant that,” he added.

Government & Economy

Chinese rights lawyer jailed for 'subversion'

China's December industrial profits fall for 2nd straight month; full-yr up 10.3%

'Radical rethink' needed to tackle obesity, hunger, climate: report

Brazil resumes search for missing after dam collapse, ends evacuation

Saudi Arabia frees Ethiopian-born tycoon amid flurry of releases

As US government reopens, lawmakers say shutdowns don't work

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 Retail property market may be on stronger recovery footing
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190128_ANGSGX28_3679778.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_KELRESTART28Y5NK_3679833.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

US government agencies gear up to restart operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening