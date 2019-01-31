You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2019

Budget 2019 likely to be generous and expansionary: Maybank Kim Eng economists

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 2:04 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BUDGET 2019 will likely be generous and expansionary, setting the stage for a possible early general election, according to a report by Maybank Kim Eng.

With overall fiscal surpluses from the last three years adding up to over S$19 billion, there is “ample fiscal room” to boost pre-election and social spending, said economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye, who are the authors of the report.

For fiscal 2019's Budget, they expect the government to register an overall deficit of around 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). This is up from its FY2018 forecast of a fiscal primary deficit at 0.9 per cent of GDP, compared to the government’s estimate of a 1.6 per cent deficit.

The centrepiece of the Budget is likely to be the Merdeka Generation Package – estimated to cost about S$8 billion – that could boost consumer spending as seen in the recovery of retail sales after the Pioneer Package was introduced in 2014, they said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Merdeka Generation Package for Singaporeans born in the 1950s was introduced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the 2018 National Day Rally. There are 460,000 Singaporeans in the 60 to 69 age group, accounting for around 13 per cent of total citizens.

In addition, economists expect more funding to be allocated to national security and defence, including cybersecurity.

Delays in the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail may accelerate the construction of the Thomson-East Coast, Jurong Region and Cross Island Line, they said. Funds also may be set aside for infrastructure projects to prepare for rising sea levels and climate change.

According to them, major tax increases are likely, given the stronger than expected tax revenue growth and prospects of early elections.

“We would like to see some targeted relaxation of foreign manpower or immigration policies given the acute labour market tightness and cost pressures in certain segments,” said the economists.

But they believe this will be unlikely given its sensitivity in the run-up to elections. Stricter foreign manpower policy is hurting growth prospects and constraining companies from expanding and investing, they argued.

In Budget 2019, foreign worker levies for offshore marine and processing will likely be raised by about S$50 to S$100 per month, after being deferred last year, they said.

“Generous handouts” for lower and middle-income segments and some tax reliefs for small and medium-sized enterprises may also be in the cards, they added.

Government & Economy

Singapore employment up in 2018 with retrenchments at 6-year low: MOM data

China offered to nearly halve cost of Malaysia's US$20b rail project: sources

Hundreds more Chinese companies just warned on profits

Singapore real wages expected to grow 3% in 2019: Korn Ferry

Malaysia swears in new king after historic abdication

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard halts trading after 24% surge; SGX queries unusual activity

file72fpkztw512iicyqn8u.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB, Grab kick-start partnership with digital initiatives, customer benefits

bp_lazada_190318_118.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Garage

Lazada to migrate RedMart onto platform in ramp-up of supermarket plans for SE Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening