You are here
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019
Fiscal planning: matching funding with project type
Analysts say the Singapore govt's prudent stance augurs well for long-term spending
Singapore
THE Singapore government's plan to adopt a dual approach on new investments - borrow for big-ticket, lumpy infrastructure projects and tap recurrent revenue for social and security undertakings - was deemed by analysts as fair, decisive and a furtherance of its hallmark prudent
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg