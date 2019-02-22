You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2019
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019

Foreign worker quota cuts hit sectors beyond F&B, retail

Manpower Ministry says hotels, food, entertainment, real estate services, logistics to be hardest hit
Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SL_mom_220219_4.jpg
In response to queries from The Business Times, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the greatest impact would be felt in accommodation; arts, entertainment and recreation; food services; real estate services; and transportation and storage.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore

THE list of businesses that will be hit hard by the upcoming foreign worker quota cuts for the services sector is a long one - covering hotels and entertainment to logistics firms.

In response to queries from The Business Times, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World gets permission to extend trading halt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening