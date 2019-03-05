Govt to make it easier for businesses to apply for licences

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TO CREATE a pro-business environment, the government wants to streamline regulations to reduce costs, cut paper work and free up resources, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng on Monday.
This is a "progressive move" as smaller businesses
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg