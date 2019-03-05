New 18ha innovation park for agri-tech sector

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FOOD and agri-technology is a new growth sector and potential export industry that Singapore is exploring, with a new 18 hectare innovation park in Sungei Kadut, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said in his ministry's Committee of Supply on Monday.
