Partnering for growth part of 'the Singapore Way', says Heng

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE new Scale-Up SG programme is not about the government "picking winners", but rather, partnering firms that are willing to transform, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget round-up speech on Thursday.
Replying to Member of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa's
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg