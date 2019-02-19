You are here
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019
S$8b package unveiled for Merdeka Generation
It will benefit Singaporeans born in the 1950s; it will also be extended to those who missed out on Pioneer Generation Package if they became citizens by 1996
Singapore
A S$8 billion package was unveiled on Monday to thank the generation born here in the 1950s - or became citizens by 1996 - for its contributions to Singapore.
"The Merdeka Generation Package (MGP) is a gesture of our nation's gratitude for their contributions and a way to
