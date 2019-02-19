You are here
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019
Simplifying schemes for SMEs a key focus: industry watchers
But the cost issue that such firms are facing right now is a "huge problem", they add
Singapore
MORE support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to deepen capabilities and scale up were doled out in Budget 2019 as expected on Monday, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to transform businesses.
But instead of the introduction of eye-catching new
