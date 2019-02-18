You are here

Singapore Budget 2019: Building a strong, united Singapore in a fiscally sustainable way

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 3:37 PM
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat arrives at Parliament House.
BUDGET 2019 is a strategic plan to allocate resources to build a strong, united Singapore in a responsible and fiscally sustainable way, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Monday.

Mr Heng called on Singaporeans to draw on their strength and DNA - openness, multi-culturalism and self-determination - to continue to progress. 

"At fundamental level, we must keep Singapore safe and secure. This allows us to preserve our way of life and forge our own destiny," Mr Heng said.

"We must continue to transform our economy, for only a vibrant and innovative economy can provide opportunities for our people to releasie their potential."

Mr Heng said Singaporeans must continue to build a caring and inclusive society, a "global city and home for all, keeping it smart, sustainable and globally connected". 

For all of our Singapore Budget 2019 coverage, news, analysis, and infographics visit bt.sg/budget19

