Singapore Budget 2019: More support for Centres of Innovation

THE Singapore government will continue to invest in Centres of Innovation housed at tertiary institutions and universities, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

Enterprise Singapore will work with industry partners to set up a Centre of Innovation in Aquaculture at Temasek Polytechnic to promote aquaculture. This is broadly aimed at improving food resilience.

Enterprise Singapore will also launch a Centre of Innovation in Energy at Nanyang Technological University, collaborating with the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore to develop innovation in areas such as energy efficiency, renewable energy, and electric mobility.

