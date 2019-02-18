Singapore Budget 2019: S$20/mth more for Singapore Allowance and monthly pension ceilings

TO help government pensioners who draw lower pensions, the Singapore government will increase the Singapore Allowance and monthly pension ceilings by S$20 a month each to S$320 and S$1,250 respectively.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament on Monday that this would benefit about 9,300 pensioners.

