You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore to launch new Professional Conversion Programmes for new growth areas

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 4:08 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE will launch new Professional Conversion Programmes (PCPs) relating to blockchain, embedded software and prefabrication to prepare Singaporeans to move into new growth areas, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Monday. 

The minister also announced the extension of the Career Support Programme for two years. The programme was launched in 2015 to provide wage support for employers to hire eligible Singaporeans who are mature and retrenched, or are in long-term unemployment. 

"We must also ensure that the benefits of enterprise transformation are passed on to our workers,'' Mr Heng said.

 Over the years, the government has instituted a range of support measures for workers, including the Workforce Income Supplement, Special Employment Credit, and PCPs. Investments in supporting people in their careers reached more than S$1.1 billion in fiscal year 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 The percentage of residents in the labour force who participated in training grew to 48 per cent in 2018, from 35 per cent in 2015. From 2016 to 2018, more than 76,000 job seekers found employment through the Adapt and Grow initiative.

For all of our Singapore Budget 2019 coverage, news, analysis, and infographics visit bt.sg/budget19

Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Building Singapore as a Global-Asia node of technology, innovation and enterprise

Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore to cut services sector dependency ratio ceiling, defer foreign worker levy rates for shipyard and process sectors

Singapore Budget 2019: Automation Support Package extended by 2 years

Singapore Budget 2019: SMEs Go Digital programme to be expanded

Singapore Budget 2019: Enterprise Singapore to launch Scale-up programme for startups

Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore sees over 220 venture capital deals, worth US$4.2b, a year

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Heng Swee Keat.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Building a strong, united Singapore in a fiscally sustainable way

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening