You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: SMEs Go Digital programme to be expanded

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 3:57 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

THE government will expand the SMEs Go Digital programme, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

The SMEs Go Digital programme was launched in Budget 2017. Since then, around 4,000 small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) have adopted pre-approved digital solutions.

Mr Heng said accountancy, sea transport and construction will now get their own industry digital plans (IDPs). More sectors will be added later. These plans are meant to guide SMEs on relevant digital technologies and skills training programmes. As of end 2018, IDPs have been developed for seven sectors: environmental services, retail, food services, wholesale trade, logistics, security, and media.

In addition, the government will expand the number and range of “cost-effective (and) pre-approved digital solutions”. This will be so SMEs can take on digital solutions in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under a business grants portal, SMEs can search for such solutions and apply for the Productivity Solutions Grant for funding support for up to 70 per cent of the qualifying costs to adopt these solutions.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) will also jointly pilot a cross-border innovation platform for SMEs, known as the Business sans Borders. This platform is enabled by AI and is meant to help SMEs match with buyers and vendors globally.

Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Automation Support Package extended by 2 years

Singapore Budget 2019: Enterprise Singapore to launch Scale-up programme for startups

Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore sees over 220 venture capital deals, worth US$4.2b, a year

Singapore Budget 2019: Productivity grew 3.6% a year in the past 3 years

Singapore Budget 2019: Singapore to invest about 30% of total spend to support defence, security, diplomacy efforts

Singapore Budget 2019: MHA to set up science and technology agency by year-end

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Heng Swee Keat.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Building a strong, united Singapore in a fiscally sustainable way

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening