Singapore Budget 2019 statement to be delivered at 3.30pm on Feb 18

Mon, Feb 11, 2019 - 11:10 AM

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the Budget 2019 statement in Parliament at 3.30pm on Feb 18.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FINANCE

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and government feedback unit Reach said in a joint statement on Monday that a live webcast of the Budget speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website.

MOF is also partnering the Singapore Association for the Deaf to provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget speech on the site.

There will be real-time updates of key announcements from the Budget speech on the MOF's Facebook page and Twitter account.

The Budget speech will be broadcast live on Channel NewsAsia and 938NOW, on the Channel NewsAsia website and on Mediacorp's Toggle interactive service.

The public may visit the Singapore Budget website and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via email after it has been delivered.

This service will be available for sign-ups until Friday noon.

Updates on the Budget will also be available via MOF's WhatsApp and Telegram channels.

The public can get details on how to sign up for these services on the Singapore Budget website.

Following the delivery of the FY2019 Budget statement, the public can submit their views on the Budget through various feedback channels.

These channels are: the Singapore Budget website, Reach's Budget microsite, Reach Singapore's Facebook and Twitter, Reach's email address at reach@reach.gov.sg, Reach's toll-free hotline on 1800-353-5555 from 8.30am to 5.45pm on weekdays, and also via SMS on 9-SPEAK-UP (9-77325-87).

In addition, Reach will be conducting a series of radio talk shows and dialogues to discuss the Budget 2019 measures.

These will take place from Feb 19 to 23.

Those who are interested to attend the dialogues may register at Reach's Budget 2019 microsite or email reach@reach.gov.sg.

The public can also provide their feedback at Reach Listening Points, which are booths for Singaporeans to give their views in person.

These booths are open for three hours at each location between Feb 20 and March 3.

This initiative will kick off at the Singapore University of Technology and Design canteen and the National University of Singapore's School of Business from 11.30am to 2.30pm on Feb 20.

The Business Times will also bring readers extensive coverage of Budget 2019 across all our media platforms. Follow BT's coverage on our website and Budget 2019 microsite (bt.sg/budget19), as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

