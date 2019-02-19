You are here
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2019
Tighter tax rules on booze and other buys
New duty-free limits target travellers, but watchers still holding out for e-tail GST
Singapore
THE expansion of goods and services tax (GST) to cross-border shipments worth less than S$400 was missing from the Budget for the second year in a row. Fiscal hawks had hoped for such a levy on Monday, especially with a "Netflix tax" on foreign online services unveiled last year
