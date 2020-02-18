You are here

Budget 2020: CAAS to roll out regulatory fee rebate to Singapore carriers

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 4:30 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will provide a 50 per cent rebate on its regulatory fees for new and renewed certificates of airworthiness as part of the measures to provide relief to the aviation sector under the Stabilisation and Support Package (SSP).

The SSP was announced by Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, during the Budget speech on Tuesday.

All Singapore carriers pay fees for certificates of airworthiness for their aircraft fleet annually. With this rebate, Singapore carriers operating scheduled flights will save a total of S$6 million, CAAS said in a statement, adding that this is to help the aviation community offset business costs and protect jobs as well as safeguard the nation's air connectivity amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The assistance measures for the aviation sector under the SSP are co-funded by the government, CAAS and airport operator Changi Airport Group.

