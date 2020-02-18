You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Expected overall budget deficit of S$10.9b; no draw on past reserves for FY2020

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 6:05 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

parliament2.jpg
Finance minister Heng Swee Keat said the government is expecting an overall budget deficit of S$1.7 billion, or 0.3% of Singapore's GDP for FY2019.
FILE PHOTO

THE Singapore government will not be drawing on past reserves as it has sufficient accumulated fiscal surplus to fund the overall deficit in FY2020, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

He said the government is expecting an overall budget deficit of S$1.7 billion, or 0.3 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) for FY2019.

This is S$1.8 billion lower than the S$3.5 billion deficit forecasted a year ago. Mr Heng said this is due to lower-than-expected expenditures arising from unforeseen project delays.

Excluding the government's top-ups to funds and Net Investment Returns Contribution from the reserves, Mr Heng said they are expecting a basic deficit of S$5.1 billion, or 1 per cent of GDP.

Given the "considerable uncertainty" in the coming year, stemming from heightened risks in the global economy and the Covid-19 outbreak, Mr Heng said Singapore's budget position will be more expansionary for FY2020, with a larger basic deficit of S$12.3 billion.

"This, together with the Stabilisation and Support Package, will impart a considerable fiscal boost to the economy to address near term concerns," Mr Heng said.

He said the overall budget deficit is expected to be S$10.9 billion or 2.1 per cent of GDP.

For more Budget 2020 stories, visit bt.sg/budget20.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Budget 2020: S Pass sub-DRC tightened for construction, marine shipyard and process sectors

Budget 2020: Singapore should preserve fiscal buffers to bounce back 'if tide turns against us'

Budget 2020: Initial S$5b injection for new fund to guard against rising sea levels

Budget 2020: Government sets aside S$1b over 3 years for cyber and data security

Budget 2020: Govt aims to phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2040

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 07:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Interra Resources JV completes development well in Myanmar

PETROLEUM exploration and production firm Interra Resources said on Tuesday that its joint-venture entity,...

Feb 18, 2020 06:55 PM
Companies & Markets

'Sustained negative impact' from Covid-19 could hurt Japan hotel business: IPC

PROPERTY investment firm IPC Corp said on Tuesday that the Covid-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the business of...

Feb 18, 2020 06:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Wildfires are just beginning of Australian dollar's climate woes

[LONDON] The Australian dollar could find long term relief from cyclical downturns if the country's government...

Feb 18, 2020 06:42 PM
Companies & Markets

QAF expects jump in Q4 earnings on better primary business performance

BREAD manufacturer QAF said on Tuesday that it expects to report a significant improvement in both pre-tax profit...

Feb 18, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly