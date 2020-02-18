You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package for workers in 40s and 50s

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 4:04 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

The government is introducing a SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package for locals in their 40s and 50s to help them stay employable, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

The government aims to double the annual job placement of those in their 40s and 50s to 5,500 by 2025.

This will be done by increasing the capacity of reskilling programmes such as the Professional Conversion Programme under the Adapt and Grow initiative, career transition programmes delivered by Continuing Education and Training (CET) Centres, and sector-specific programmes like the TechSkills Accelerator Company-Led Training for ICT jobs.

Mr Heng exhorted employers to step up in recruiting, retaining and retraining local mid-career workers, promising government support to those who do so.

A hiring incentive will be provided to employers who hire local jobseekers aged 40 and above through a reskilling programme. For each eligible worker, the government will provide 20 per cent salary support to the employer for six months, capped at S$6,000.

To improve access to reskilling programmes, Mr Heng said the government will provide a special SkillsFuture Credit top-up this year of S$500 to every Singaporean aged 40 to 60. This will be over and above the S$500 top-up given to all Singaporeans.

This additional credit, which will expire in five years, can be used for selected reskilling programmes at CET CEntres. 

For more Budget 2020 stories, visit bt.sg/budget20.

 

Government & Economy

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit to defray 90% of training, job redesign costs

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

Budget 2020: Training, mentorship for 900 SME leaders over next 3 years

Budget 2020: Enterprise Grow Package to help companies digitalise and enter new markets

Budget 2020: Deep-tech startups to get more support under Startup SG Equity

Budget 2020: Enterprise Singapore launches 2 programmes to support trade and merchant associations

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 04:06 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end lower on worries over economic impact from virus

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks closed 1.5 per cent lower on Tuesday after Apple's revenue warning deepened worries...

Feb 18, 2020 04:04 PM
Consumer

Cochlear says demand for implants may struggle to pick-up in virus-hit China

 [BENGALURU] Australian hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd said on Tuesday that demand for hearing implants will...

Feb 18, 2020 03:58 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: New SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit to defray 90% of training, job redesign costs

TO encourage Singapore employers to embark on the transformation of their workforce and enterprise, the government...

Feb 18, 2020 03:46 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S$500 top-up for SkillsFuture Credit, expires by 2025

All Singaporeans aged 25 and above will get a one-off SkillsFuture Credit top-up of S$500 from October this year, ...

Feb 18, 2020 03:42 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Training, mentorship for 900 SME leaders over next 3 years

UNDER a new programme, business leaders of Singapore’s promising small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will get...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly