Budget 2020: Self-help groups to get S$10m grant to support needy families amid virus outbreak

THE Singapore government will provide a S$10 million grant to self-help groups over two years, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

Such groups have been working closely with the community to help needy families and children, Mr Heng said. The grant will enable them to do more and help more families, he added.

It is part of the comprehensive S$1.6 billion Care and Support Package announced on Tuesday, in view of the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The special package is meant to help Singaporeans with their household expenses during this period of uncertainty.

In addition, Community Development Councils (CDCs) will receive S$20 million to help them meet the needs of residents through local initiatives, Mr Heng said.

CDCs have played an important role in strengthening community bonds and helping vulnerable groups. Each CDC has its set of assistance schemes to meet local needs, as well as programmes that allow community members to help those with extra needs.

