Fortitude Budget: Foreign worker levy waiver and rebate extended to June and July

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
BUSINESSES that cannot resume operations on-site immediately after the "circuit breaker" will be entitled to a further two months' worth of waivers and rebates on their foreign worker levies, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday.
This applies to all...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes