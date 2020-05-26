Fortitude Budget: Further draw of S$31b from reserves

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE President Halimah Yacob has given her in-principle support for a further draw of S$31 billion from the past reserves, to fund the fourth round of Covid-19 support measures.
That brings the total amount to be drawn from past reserves this financial year to S$52 billion, to “...
