You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Fortitude Budget: Hiring incentive now covers all ages, doubled for older workers

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:24 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE Singapore government will enhance incentives to support employers in hiring local workers who have gone through eligible traineeship and training schemes.

For one, the hiring incentive that was first introduced under the SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package in the Unity Budget will now be expanded to cover workers of all ages.

This means that for eligible employees under 40, the incentive will cover up to 20 per cent of their monthly salary for six months. The total incentive will be capped at S$6,000.

As for those aged 40 and above, the hiring incentive will be doubled to cover up to 40 per cent of their salary over six months. The total incentive will be capped at S$12,000.

Mr Heng said the government is providing “specially enhanced support” for jobs and training for older workers, including other support such as the special SkillsFuture Credit top-up of S$500 to every Singaporean aged 40 to 60 in 2020.

“If needed, they can also benefit from other support schemes this period, such as the Covid-19 Support Grant,” he added.

In these uncertain times, many employers may be reluctant to hire. The enhanced hiring incentive is thus meant to encourage employers to hire local workers and to help individuals secure jobs.

It is one of the components of the new SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package announced on Tuesday, as part of the Fortitude Budget.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Another S$800m set aside for Covid-19 Support Grant

Fortitude Budget: S$100 utilities credit for all households with at least one Singaporean

Fortitude Budget: S$1,200 allowance for job seekers going for training

Fortitude Budget: 4,000 traineeships for unemployed mid-career individuals

Fortitude Budget: S$33 billion package to support firms, save and create jobs

Fortitude Budget: S$2b SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package to create 100,000 opportunities

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 05:24 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Another S$800m set aside for Covid-19 Support Grant

ANOTHER S$800 million will be set aside for the existing Covid-19 Support Grant, as part of the Fortitude Budget...

May 26, 2020 05:16 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: S$100 utilities credit for all households with at least one Singaporean

ALL households with at least one Singaporean will receive a one-off S$100 Solidarity Utilities Credit.

May 26, 2020 05:13 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: S$1,200 allowance for job seekers going for training

Job seekers who take training courses will receive a training allowance of S$1,200 per month under a new SGUnited...

May 26, 2020 05:09 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: 4,000 traineeships for unemployed mid-career individuals

UNEMPLOYED mid-career individuals in Singapore will be able to learn new skills and embark on new careers by taking...

May 26, 2020 05:06 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: S$33 billion package to support firms, save and create jobs

TO support firms, save jobs, and create opportunities for workers, a S$33 billion supplementary Budget was presented...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.