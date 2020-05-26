Fortitude Budget: New law to mandate landlords grant temporary rental waiver to SME tenants

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Singapore government will introduce a new bill to mandate landlords grant a rental waiver to small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) tenants that have suffered a significant revenue drop in the past few months, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday....
