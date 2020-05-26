Fortitude Budget: S$100 utilities credit for all households with at least one Singaporean

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ALL households with at least one Singaporean will receive a one-off S$100 Solidarity Utilities Credit.
Speaking in Parliament to deliver the Fortitude Budget on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said this is to thank all Singaporeans for doing their part...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes