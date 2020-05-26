You are here

Fortitude Budget: S$33 billion package to support firms, save and create jobs

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:06 PM
TO support firms, save jobs, and create opportunities for workers, a S$33 billion supplementary Budget was presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament on Tuesday, drawing a further S$31 billion from past reserves for Singapore's fourth Budget this year....

Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: 4,000 traineeships for unemployed mid-career individuals

Fortitude Budget: S$2b SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package to create 100,000 opportunities

Fortitude Budget: Up to S$5,000 payouts for F&B, retail businesses that go digital

Fortitude Budget: Construction sector to get more support for additional costs needed to resume

Fortitude Budget: S$285m to attract matching investments for startups

Fortitude Budget: Government tenants to get rental waivers of up to 2 months

Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: S$2b SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package to create 100,000 opportunities

SOME S$2 billion will be set aside for the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, which is designed to mitigate the...

May 26, 2020 04:45 PM
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Up to S$5,000 payouts for F&B, retail businesses that go digital

THE Singapore government will allocate more than S$500 million to support businesses in their digital transformation...

May 26, 2020 04:38 PM
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Construction sector to get more support for additional costs needed to resume

SINGAPORE'S built environment sector, which includes the construction industry, will get further government support...

May 26, 2020 04:32 PM
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: S$285m to attract matching investments for startups

PROMISING startups in Singapore will get financing support to help them sustain their innovation and...

