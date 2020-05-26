You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Fortitude Budget to help create new jobs and traineeships

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The supplementary measures will also give assistance to workers who want to upskill, Mr Heng said in a Facebook post.
PHOTO: GOV.SG

Singapore

JOBS will be a key part of the fourth Covid-19 support package, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

The supplementary measures to be announced on Tuesday will create new jobs, while traineeships and other opportunities will be...

