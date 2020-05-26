Fortitude Budget to help create new jobs and traineeships

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
JOBS will be a key part of the fourth Covid-19 support package, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday.
The supplementary measures to be announced on Tuesday will create new jobs, while traineeships and other opportunities will be...
