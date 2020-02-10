Money FM podcast: Budget 2020 preview

The Breakfast Huddle: Budget 2020 preview

16:00 min

Synopsis: Amid the challenging economic outlook and the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Singaporeans will be looking forward to Budget 2020 for some relief. More than half of Singapore businesses are also hoping for tax relief as they prepare for a tough year ahead. Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Finance & Education goes in depth with what we should expect in Budget 2020.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

