Parents of newborns to get one-off support to help with expenses: DPM Heng

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 2:24 PM
PARENTS of newborns will receive one-off additional support to help with expenses as they face income uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be on top of the Baby Bonus cash gift, which provides eligible parents up to S$10,000 in benefits, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah will share more details on the additional support soon.

Mr Heng said the government had received feedback that the Covid-19 outbreak had caused some aspiring parents to postpone their parenthood plans.

Aside from the one-off support for newborns, the government's support measures for households, announced earlier, continue to flow.

In October alone, eligible households will receive the GST Voucher U-Save rebate, the first tranche of Grocery Vouchers, as well as rebates for service and conservancy charges. Eligible lower-income workers will also receive the October tranche of the Workfare Special Payment.

