You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Resilience Budget: Firms can get trade loans of up to S$10m, bridging loans of up to S$5m

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 4:20 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SUPPORT will be provided so businesses will be able to continue to access credit amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Thursday.

As part of the government's Resilience Budget to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Enterprise Financing Scheme (EFS) will receive a boost.

The maximum quantum for this loan will be increased to S$10 million from S$5 million. The government’s risk-share will also increase to 80 per cent, from up to 70 per cent previously.

Businesses will also receive higher subsidies of 80 per cent – up from 50 per cent – for loan insurance premiums under the Loan Insurance Scheme, Mr Heng said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the one-year temporary bridging loan programme will be expanded to all enterprises – not just those in the tourism sector – and the maximum supported loan will be increased to S$5 million, from S$1 million previously.

The programme had been introduced in Budget 2020 for tourism companies to get loans of up to S$1 million with the interest rate capped at 5 per cent. The government will take on 80 per cent of the risk of the loans.

Beyond the temporary bridging loan programme, SMEs that still need more support can continue to tap on the SME working capital loan under the EFS.

The maximum loan quantum for this working capital loan will be raised to S$1 million, from S$600,000.

If requested by businesses, the government will work with participating financial institutions to defer capital payments for one year on the EFS working capital loan and the loans under the temporary bridging loan programme. This will be subject to assessment by the participating financial institutions.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 05:16 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.59...

Mar 26, 2020 05:07 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

S$48.4b Resilience Budget for Singapore to tackle Covid-19 crisis

A RECORD S$48.4 billion is being committed in a supplementary budget unveiled on Thursday to help Singapore weather...

Mar 26, 2020 04:52 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA considering corporate action with Temasek's support

NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is considering a corporate action supported by Temasek Holdings to tide...

Mar 26, 2020 04:50 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Singapore's overall budget deficit grows almost four-fold to S$39.2b

SINGAPORE'S overall budget deficit for financial year 2020 will be raised to a record S$39.2 billion, nearly four...

Mar 26, 2020 04:47 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Govt may propose further draws on reserves amid Covid-19 storm

SINGAPORE’S Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday said he is prepared to propose to the President further...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.