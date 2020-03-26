You are here

Resilience Budget: Jobless can get S$800 monthly; new fund to give families urgent help

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 4:07 PM
LOW and middle-income workers who become unemployed due to Covid-19 can apply for a grant of S$800 per month for three months, to tide them over while they find new jobs or go for training.

The Covid-19 Support Grant will be available at the Social Service Offices (SSOs) from May to September 2020, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Thursday.

As part of the Resilience Budget, which aims to help get Singaporeans through the coronavirus pandemic, a temporary relief fund will also be set up for the month of April. This willprovide families with immediate financial assistance and will be available at the SSOs and community centres.

“Some families may require help urgently, while waiting for the new help measures to kick in,” Mr Heng said.

During this period, Mr Heng said, the government will exercise more flexibility when considering applications for its ComCare scheme. This is to ensure that affected Singaporeans can get help.

ComCare provides assistance to those who fall into financial hardship, including low-income individuals and families. ComCare assistance is available at the SSOs.

The Resilience Budget, unveiled on Thursday, allocates S$145 million for the abovementioned new schemes and increased flexibilities to ComCare.

