Resilience Budget: Singaporeans on Workfare to get S$3,000 in cash

SINGAPOREANS who are on the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) scheme will receive a cash payout of S$3,000 each under the Resilience Budget, announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

This is a significant enhancement over what was announced for Budget 2020 in February, when Mr Heng said they would be given a a one-off Workfare Special Payment (WSP) amounting to 20 per cent of their 2019 payout. The minimum payout would have been S$100 and the maximum S$720.

"The Jobs Support Scheme, Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme and enhanced Workfare Special Payment will help to sustain the employment and salaries of our workers, with more financial support for workers who earn less," Mr Heng said.

Eligible employees and self-employed persons under the scheme will be paid two equal payments of S$1,500 each in 2020.

Persons with disabilities aged below 35 years in 2019 who meet the WIS eligibility critieria will also receive the WSP if they had received WIS payments for work done in 2019.

The WIS is aimed at Singaporeans aged 35 and above and who earn a gross monthly income of not more than S$2,300, among other criteria.