You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Resilience Budget: Singaporeans on Workfare to get S$3,000 in cash

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 4:01 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SINGAPOREANS who are on the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) scheme will receive a cash payout of S$3,000 each under the Resilience Budget, announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

This is a significant enhancement over what was announced for Budget 2020 in February, when Mr Heng said they would be given a a one-off Workfare Special Payment (WSP) amounting to 20 per cent of their 2019 payout. The minimum payout would have been S$100 and the maximum S$720.

"The Jobs Support Scheme, Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme and enhanced Workfare Special Payment will help to sustain the employment and salaries of our workers, with more financial support for workers who earn less," Mr Heng said.

Eligible employees and self-employed persons under the scheme will be paid two equal payments of S$1,500 each in 2020.

Persons with disabilities aged below 35 years in 2019 who meet the WIS eligibility critieria will also receive the WSP if they had received WIS payments for work done in 2019.

The WIS is aimed at Singaporeans aged 35 and above and who earn a gross monthly income of not more than S$2,300, among other criteria.

Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Jobless can get S$800 monthly; new fund to give families urgent help

Resilience Budget: Aim to create 10,000 jobs in public and private sector over the year

Resilience Budget: Self-employed persons to get S$1,000 cash each month, more training allowance

Australia tells cruise ships to depart as coronavirus cases rise

Resilience Budget: S$15.1b Jobs Support Scheme to help companies

Resilience Budget: S$48.4b in support measures; govt may draw up to S$17b from reserves

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 04:07 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Jobless can get S$800 monthly; new fund to give families urgent help

LOW and middle-income workers who become unemployed due to Covid-19 can apply for a grant of S$800 per month for...

Mar 26, 2020 04:04 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Aim to create 10,000 jobs in public and private sector over the year

AN initiative to create 10,000 jobs in both the public and private sector will be launched as part of the government...

Mar 26, 2020 04:01 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Self-employed persons to get S$1,000 cash each month, more training allowance

THE Singapore government will provide direct cash assistance to self-employed persons to help them ride out the...

Mar 26, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

Australia tells cruise ships to depart as coronavirus cases rise

[SYDNEY] Two cruise ships were ordered to leave Australian waters on Thursday, after a liner that docked in Sydney...

Mar 26, 2020 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: S$15.1b Jobs Support Scheme to help companies

THE government will allocate S$15.1 billion to the Jobs Support Scheme, which will co-fund wages and help companies...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.