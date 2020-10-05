You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Singapore to expand Progressive Wage Model to more sectors

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 2:59 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE Singapore government will expand the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) to more sectors over time, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Monday.

In doing so, the government will seek to ensure that businesses in those sectors are able to absorb this change.

Also, companies that voluntarily pay progressive wages and provide advancement pathways for lower-income workers will be recognised with a PWM Mark.

This is meant to raise skill levels and to create more and better jobs. Speaking in Parliament, Mr Heng said that in time this should slow down the growth of the foreign workforce in these sectors.

The PWM helps to increase wages of workers as they upgrade their skills and improve their productivity. It has a "four-in-one framework" comprising a career ladder, skills-upgrading ladder, productivity improvement ladder and wage enhancement ladder. The aim is to transform jobs that are traditionally less attractive to locals.

At present the PWM covers Singapore citizens and permanent residents in the cleaning and security sectors, as well as landscape companies on NParks' Landscape Company Register.

The government will be "actively looking" to identify the next few sectors that can use this four-in-one framework, Mr Heng said on Monday.

The government will also look to redesign jobs, raise skill levels, and expand the PWM to benefit more groups of lower-wage workers as soon as conditions allow.

Mr Heng said the expansion of the PWM would lead to higher business costs, which may add to the difficulties of business during this time.

"But Covid-19 has highlighted why it is critical, for long-term survival, for firms to be more manpower-lean, productive, and have jobs that are attractive to our locals.

"We will have to explore solutions, and the government will provide support for the transition," he said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore wants to be Asia's carbon services hub: DPM Heng

New bill to help micro, small firms in Singapore wind up, restructure in a faster way

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

State premier Armin Laschet is frontrunner to succeed Merkel: party sources

Singapore's response to Covid-19 today will shape next 5 to 10 years of growth: Heng

Three priorities in Singapore's refreshed economic strategy post-Covid-19: DPM Heng

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 03:07 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Singapore wants to be Asia's carbon services hub: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE is looking to establish itself as a carbon services hub in Asia, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said...

Oct 5, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

New bill to help micro, small firms in Singapore wind up, restructure in a faster way

A NEW bill will be introduced in Parliament in October to establish a Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP) to help...

Oct 5, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

CERTAIN small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals facing cash flow pressures will be given more time...

Oct 5, 2020 02:55 PM
Consumer

Cineworld suspends operations at UK, US theatres, impacting 45,000 jobs

[BENGALURU] Cineworld said on Monday it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the UK, a...

Oct 5, 2020 02:51 PM
Government & Economy

State premier Armin Laschet is frontrunner to succeed Merkel: party sources

[BERLIN] Armin Laschet is fast emerging as the frontrunner in the race to be the ruling Christian Democrats' (CDU)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.