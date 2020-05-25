You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Social services to get supplementary Budget help

Latest package of Covid-19 support to focus on workers, firms that cannot resume work after circuit breaker ends
Mon, May 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

The supplementary Budget on Tuesday will include support for the social service sector, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
THE supplementary Budget on Tuesday will include support for the social service sector, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday's ministerial statement on further support amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr...

